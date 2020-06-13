Left Menu
Development News Edition

MHADA flats racket busted in Mumbai; one held

The police were now verifying the authenticity of documents used by the accused and role of others, including MHADA officials, in the racket, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2020 09:12 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 09:12 IST
MHADA flats racket busted in Mumbai; one held

The Mumbai police's crime branch arrested a 42-year-old man and claimed to have busted a racket that cheated people with the promise of selling MHADA flats at rates lower than the market price, police said on Saturday. The scam came to light after a Tilaknagar resident approached the crime branch's property cell with a complaint that he was cheated of Rs 12 lakh with a promise of a flat in a Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) building in the suburbs, an official said.

An offence of cheating was registered at Tilaknagar police station, following which Sachin Dhuri, a resident of Lower Parel in central Mumbai, was arrested on Thursday, he said. Further probe revealed that several others were involved in the racket along with Dhuri, who created fake documents of flats and cheated people, he said.

Many others have come forward with similar complaints against the accused, the official said. The police were now verifying the authenticity of documents used by the accused and role of others, including MHADA officials, in the racket, he added.

TRENDING

36 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total rises to 63

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

NZ signs digital economy partnership agreement with Chile and Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Death toll from COVID-19 in Mexico rises by 544 to 16,448

The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 544 to 16,448 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said. He also said on late Friday that the number of conf...

Suspicious object found n Bandipora-Srinagar road

A suspected object was found near PopchanNadhihal on Bandipora-Srinagar road by Armys Road Opening Party ROP on Saturday morning.Traffic has been stopped and Joint Bomb Disposal Squad BDS is on the job, said SSP Bandipora, Jammu, and Kashmi...

'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' gets sophomore season order from NBC

NBC has renewed its popular musical comedy series Zoeys Extraordinary Playlist for a second season. Created by Austin Winsberg, the show premiered on the network in January this year, reported Variety.It features actor Jane Levy as Zoey Cla...

J-K: 2 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in encounter

A precision operation was carried out in Jammu and Kashmirs Anantnag district which ensured no collateral damage. Two terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen were eliminated.Two pistols with ammunition and three grenades were recovered. The operati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020