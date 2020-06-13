Community radio of KGMU to commence in August

The community radio of the Lucknow-based King George Medical University (KGMU) is all set to commence from August, officials said on Saturday. The community radio has been allotted station at the eighth floor of the Shatabdi Bhavan. It has been allotted frequency of 89.6 mega hertz and will broadcast news, motivational songs and other cultural programmes in Hindi, English and Awadhi. The radio can be heard in a diameter of 30 km, they said.

Initially, the radio cam be heard from 5 pm to 9 pm but subsequently, it will broadcast programmes for 12 hours in a day. Vice-chancellor of KGMU MLB Bhatt has appointed senior professor of Surgery Department Vinod Jain its executive officer.

Jain told PTI on Saturday, "Before the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, 8,000 to 10,000 patients used to come at KGMU. Of these, around 30 per cent are those who suffer from seasonal ailments. These ailments can be avoided by exercising some precaution. "Through the community radio, the patients of serious illness will be given get well soon message. Apart from this, doctors will also give information on various illnesses, and where the treatment is available. Home remedies for minor illness will also be transmitted through the community radio," he said. Interview of experts, news, information about facilities given by KGMU, future schemes of KGMU, will also be provided through the radio, he added.