Monsoon arrives in Jharkhand

The south-west monsoon arrived inJharkhand on Saturday, covering many districts of the state,the Meteorological Centre here said

"Conditions are becoming favourable for further advanceof south-west monsoon into some more parts of Jharkhand duringthe next 24 hours," the Director of Meteorological Centre,Ranchi, Dr S D Kotal, said in a press release

He said that the south-west monsoon has set in overJharkhand on June 13, covering East Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharswan, West Singhbhum, Simdega, Khunti, Ranchi, Ramgarh,Bokaro, Dhanbad, Jamtara, Deoghar, Dumka, Godda, Pakur,Sahibganj and some parts of Gumla, Hazaribag and Giridihdistricts.