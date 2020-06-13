Over 2.5 lakh passengers returned to Odisha via Shramik trains till June 12

Over 2.5 lakh passengers returned to Odisha through Shramik special trains till June 12 amid the coronavirus outbreak situation in the country. "More than 2 lakh 50 thousand passengers returned to Odisha through Shramik special train till June 12. East Coast Railway has handled about 558 Shramik special trains from its jurisdiction from the first week of May," East Coast Railway (ECoR) said in a release.

"Out of the above number of Shramik special trains, ECoR has received 238 Shramik trains in its jurisdiction," the release added. The Indian Railways is running Shramik special trains from different parts of the country to the destination of stranded passengers, the release stated.

Out of the above 235 Shramik special trains to Odisha, almost half of them were received from Gujarat. Shramik trains have also been received from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi and Maharastra.

About 306 special trains also passed safely through ECoR jurisdiction and meals, water and other services were provided to the passengers at different stations. (ANI)