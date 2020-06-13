Irani thanks people of Delhi for supporting Modi govt in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday thanked the people of Delhi for supporting the Modi government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and assured them that the prime minister was standing with them as always during the challenging times. Addressing a virtual rally by the Delhi unit of the BJP, Irani expressed her condolences to the people who have lost their loved ones in the pandemic and assured them that the party workers will be ready to assist them whenever needed.

Highlighting the achievements of the first year of Modi 2.0, she said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called the front-line workers as warriors and helped strengthen the resolve of the people to fight the pandemic. She said that the Modi government through its Vande Bharat initiative helped 1.75 lakh Indians reach their homes and ran 4,300 Shramik trains carrying lakhs of migrant workers to their villages.

Nearly 50 lakh people were expected to have connected to the virtual rally broadcast through social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter, Delhi BJP general secretary and convenor of the event Kuljeet Chahal said.