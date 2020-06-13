Four more corona patients die in U'khand

Four more COVID-19 patients have died in Uttarakhand since Thursday raising the fatalities in such cases to 23 while 61 more people tested positive for the infection on Saturday as the state's pandemic tally rose to 1,785. The latest victims include a 58-year-old woman who died at SMI Hospital, Dehradun on Thursday, a 76-year-old woman who died at LD Bhatt hospital, Kashipur on Friday while two others died on Saturday in Udham Singh Nagar and Pauri districts respectively, a state Health Department bulletin here said

The exact cause of death in all four corona cases is awaited, the bulletin said. The new deaths include those of an 82-year-old man in US Nagar district and a 46 -year-old man at Kotdwar in Pauri district. Sixty-one new cases were reported from different districts on Saturday with Tehri being on the top of list with 23 cases

A total of 1,077 patients have recovered, while 23 have died and eight others have migrated out of the state.