A 'handcart on wheels' book store in Mumbai comes to the aid of students amid COVID-19 crisis

Amid the current COVID-19 crisis in Maharashtra, a mobile book house is in operation in Mumbai's Sion area, which helps students to donate and take books for free.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-06-2020 04:20 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 04:20 IST
Sion Friends Circle, a mobile book house (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the current COVID-19 crisis in Maharashtra, a mobile book house is in operation in Mumbai's Sion area, which helps students to donate and take books for free. The initiative is by a group which calls itself the Sion Friends Circle has been welcomed by students, most of whom are unable to purchase books due to their unavailability in the market.

"I gave this mobile store books of class 7 and took from them books for class 9. It is becoming very difficult for us to study as books are not available in the market, shops are shut," said a student. Speaking to ANI, Sarika, a parent said, "Classes are expected to resume but stationery shops are shut. I took books from them so that children can study at home. Students are unable to get books amid COVID-19 situation but this mobile book house is very beneficial."

Ashok Kurme, a group member of Sion Friends Circle said, "We have named this store--free book house. Our group has taken this initiative with the aim of providing books to the people in need amid the current situation. We prepared a mobile book store which does not need any fuel to work, it's a handcart. We will move this store across Sion on a weekly basis." A total of 3,427 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 1,04,568 and toll to 3,830, state Health Department said. (ANI)

