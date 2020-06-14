Jammu, Srinagar Airports receive 18 domestic flights with 2,403 passengers
ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-06-2020 04:33 IST
On day 20 of resumption of operation of routine domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 18 domestic flights with 2,403 passengers on board arrived at Jammu and Srinagar Airports on Saturday. According to a press release, a total of 593 passengers aboard six regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu Airport while 12 domestic flights with about 1810 passengers on board landed at Srinagar Airport today.
After arrival, all the passengers were tested for the COVID-19 virus and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols. The Government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
