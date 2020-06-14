Jumbo rampage at Bengal village

A herd of over 20 elephants strayed into a village in West Bengal's Bankura district in search of food, damaging several houses over the last two days, officials said on Sunday. The incident happened in the Beliatore area of the district.

A forest department official said 23 jumbos are now camping in the nearby forest after being chased away. Particularly three elephants went on a rampage at a house in Berbendya village, eating the stocked rice and wheat, he said.

They also damaged few other houses in the area, the official said. The department will provide adequate compensation to the affected person after assessing the damages, he added.