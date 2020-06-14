One Indian Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K's Poonch
One Indian Army jawan lost his life in unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Army officials said on Sunday.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-06-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 11:18 IST
One Indian Army jawan lost his life in unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Army officials said on Sunday.
The jawan was injured in the firing and succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night.
Pakistan has been repeatedly violating ceasefire along LoC in bordering districts of Jammu and Kashmir over the past few weeks. (ANI)
