186 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha
Odisha reported 186 more coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, said the State Health Department on Sunday.ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 14-06-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 11:42 IST
Odisha reported 186 more coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, said the State Health Department on Sunday. With the new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has now reached 3,909.
India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,20,922, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 311 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus death toll has now reached 9,195. (ANI)
