48-year-old man commits suicide in Delhi's Mayur Vihar

A 48-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Delhi's Mayur Vihar area, the police said on Sunday. The victim, Gulshan, was staying in Trilokpuri 36 Block.

"A PCR call was received at 9.50 am about the foul smell from a room in Mayur Vihar. Gulshan, a driver was found dead in his locked room. He was used to drinking and was a sugar patient. He seemed to have dies two-three days ago. No foul play is suspected by family or others. The door was locked from the inside," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh. The police said he used to live separately from his family. A crime team was called immediately to the spot.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)