48-year-old man commits suicide in Delhi's Mayur Vihar
A 48-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Delhi's Mayur Vihar area, the police said on Sunday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 12:14 IST
A 48-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Delhi's Mayur Vihar area, the police said on Sunday. The victim, Gulshan, was staying in Trilokpuri 36 Block.
"A PCR call was received at 9.50 am about the foul smell from a room in Mayur Vihar. Gulshan, a driver was found dead in his locked room. He was used to drinking and was a sugar patient. He seemed to have dies two-three days ago. No foul play is suspected by family or others. The door was locked from the inside," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh. The police said he used to live separately from his family. A crime team was called immediately to the spot.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Jasmeet Singh
- Mayur Vihar
- PCR
ALSO READ
Heavy traffic movement at Delhi-Gurugram border; Police check passes, IDs of commuters
Delhi breathes clean air as overall AQI drops to 77
Delhi govt declares GTB Hospital as designated COVID hospital
Trying to ensure that deaths don't happen due to COVID-19: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
In 15 days, cases went up by 8,500 but only 500 people were admitted in hospitals. Most getting cured at home: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.