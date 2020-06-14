Delhi truck driver tests positive for COVID-19 after death in HP

A 19-year-old truck driver from Delhi, who died in an accident in Shimla, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a senior health official said on Sunday. The man had sustained injuries while unloading goods in the city on Saturday night, following which he was taken to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), where he breathed his last few hours later.

He tested positive for coronavirus in a cartridge-based nucleic acid amplification test (CBNAAT) conducted at the hospital after his death, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, R D Dhiman said. Doctors, paramedical staff, and other persons who came in his contact have been quarantined and their samples will soon be tested for COVID-19, another health official said.

The casualty ward, where the man breathed his last, is being sanitized as per protocol, he added.