Man killed in police custody in UP; 3 cops suspended
PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 14-06-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 14:11 IST
A mentally challenged person allegedly killed a 50-year-old man in police custody in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, prompting officials to suspend three policemen, officials said on Sunday. The victim, Mithailal, was kept at the Raniganj police station in a dispute case, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh said.
"On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, Indrapal, who was mentally challenged, was also brought to the police station and few hours later he attacked Mithailal with a shovel," the SP said. Mithailal was taken to a community health centre and later referred to the district hospital and subsequently to Prayagraj, where he succumbed to the injuries, Singh said.
The superintendent of police said head constables Rajitram Gupta and Rakesh Kumar and constable Shubham Kharwar have been suspended with immediate effect. Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Surendra Dwivedi has been asked to probe the role of Raniganj circle officer Atul Anjan and station house officer Mrityunjay Mishra in the incident, the SP said.
