MP teen beaten to death by father, brother for stealing

A teen boy habituated tostealing was beaten to death allegedly by his father and elderbrother on Sunday morning in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, policesaid

The incident happened in Vicky Factory area underJhansi Road police station limits, City Superintendent ofPolice Ratnesh Tomar said

"Rajendra Gaud's younger son Kapil (18) would oftensteal money from the house. On Sunday morning, he allegedlystole Rs 7,000. Rajendra and his elder son Chandu tied Kapilto a tree near the house and beat him to death. Both accusedhave been arrested," he said.