Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai. According to sources the actor was found dead in his residence.

Condolences poured all over the social media for the young- talented actor who won several awards for his roles in movies like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK and Kedarnath.

Bollywood Actor Ajay Devgn posted on Twiiter, "The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death is truly sad. What a tragic loss Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace."

Sushant Singh Rajput started his career with television serials. His debut show was Star Plus's romantic drama Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil (2008), followed by an award-winning performance in Zee TV's popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta.

The talented actors was signed by NITI Aayog, the policy think-tank of the Indian government, to promote the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP).

Further details awaited.