Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yemen aims to raise oil output 25% within months, minister says

Yemen aims to raise its crude oil production by 25% to 75,000 barrels per day in the coming months, the energy minister of the country's internationally-recognised government said. Saudi-backed Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's government controls the eastern and southern areas where Yemen's oil-and-gas fields are located, while the Iranian-aligned Houthi group controls the capital Sanaa and the oil terminal of Ras Issa on the Red Sea.

Reuters | Sana'a | Updated: 14-06-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 17:31 IST
Yemen aims to raise oil output 25% within months, minister says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Yemen aims to raise its crude oil production by 25% to 75,000 barrels per day in the coming months, the energy minister of the country's internationally-recognized government said.

Saudi-backed Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's government controls the eastern and southern areas where Yemen's oil-and-gas fields are located, while the Iranian-aligned Houthi group controls the capital Sanaa and the oil terminal of Ras Issa on the Red Sea. "The oil ministry has put forward a plan to re-export crude oil from all oil fields in Marib and Shabwa ... and we have succeeded in rehabilitating al-Nashama oil port on the Arabian Sea," Hadi's government energy minister Aws Abdullah al-Awd told Reuters in an interview.

The civil war has choked its energy output, shuttered its Aden refinery, and damaged its infrastructure, Awd said, raising questions about Yemen's ability to increase its crude production and rehabilitate the sector anytime soon. Yemen's oil output has collapsed since 2015 when the Saudi-led military coalition intervened in a war to try to restore Hadi's government to power after it was ousted by the Houthis.

Yemen produced around 127,000 bpd before the conflict and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates it has proven oil reserves of around 3 billion barrels. It has two primary crude oil streams, with light and sweet Marib and medium-gravity and more sulfur-rich Masila. It is also working to build more pipelines and raise the limited storage capacity at Nashima port, which stands at 600,000 barrels compared to 3 million barrels in Houthi- controlled Ras Issa port, Awd said.

The minister also said he hoped that Yemen would resume production and exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Balhaf facility by next year, assuming improved security and speedy recovery of global energy markets. The plant, which was operated by France's Total, declared force majeure in 2015 due to worsening security.

TRENDING

Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

Jason Kim to develop film about Korean grandmothers returning to school

With face masks on, passing out parade held at IMA Dehradun

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in his Mumbai home

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who won acclaim for his role in the 2016 biopic of then Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was found dead at his home in Mumbai on Sunday, police said.He was 34 years old. It pains us to share...

Austria plans investment subsidy, tax breaks for coronavirus-hit firms

Austria plans extra investment subsidies and tax breaks to help companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Economy Minister Margarete Schramboeck said on Sunday. Companies that commit to investments in the next six months could get 14 of it...

Thane: Two workers of a crematorium test COVID-19 positive

Two employees of a civic crematorium in Thane city of Maharashtra have tested coronavirus positive, an official said on Sunday. They have been admitted to different hospitals in the city for treatment, he said.While one of them is a driver ...

Yemen aims to raise oil output 25% within months, minister says

Yemen aims to raise its crude oil production by 25 to 75,000 barrels per day in the coming months, the energy minister of the countrys internationally-recognized government said.Saudi-backed Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadis government controls the e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020