Maximum temperatures hover close to normal in Hry & Pb
The day temperature at most places in Punjab and Haryana continued to hover close to the normal limits on Sunday, the MeT department said.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-06-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 19:10 IST
The day temperature at most places in Punjab and Haryana continued to hover close to the normal limits on Sunday, the MeT department said. It said Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 38.8 degrees Celsius.
In Haryana, Ambala and Hisar recorded a maximum temperature of 40 and 41 degrees Celsius respectively, the Meteorological department said. It said the day temperature in Karnal and Narnaul was 37.8 and 39.8 degrees Celsius respectively.
In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their respective highs at 40.4, 40.9 and 40.3 degrees Celsius, the Met department said..
