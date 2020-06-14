6 more COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh
With six more COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh, the tally for coronavirus has reached 514 in the state on Sunday, said the state Health Department.ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 14-06-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 20:58 IST
Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 14 (India): With six more COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh, the tally for coronavirus has reached 514 in the state on Sunday, said the state Health Department. Of 1,217 people tested in the state, 247 resulted negative while 964 test results are still awaited.
The total count includes 187 active cases, 309 recovered cases and six deaths so far. According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 3,20,922 coronavirus cases in the country as of June 14. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal Pradesh
- India
- Shimla
- Union Health Ministry
ALSO READ
2 more test positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, state tally reaches 297
Himachal Pradesh: Suspended health director granted bail
Himachal Pradesh records 313 coronavirus cases so far
4 more COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, state tally reaches 317
Himachal Pradesh relaxes curfew from 6 am to 8 pm