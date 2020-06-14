2 decomposed tiger carcasses found in Tadoba Andhari Reserve

The bodies of two sub-adult tigers and two langurs were found on Sunday morning in the buffer zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, an official said. The carcasses were found near Kondegaon pond in Sitarampeth beat in TATR's Moharli range, Chief Conservator of Forests NR Pravin said.

"The bodies are highly decomposed and the cause of death has not been found. Probe is underway," he added. Sources said the sub-adult tigers are offspring of a tigress whose body was found some 50 metres away from the spot on June 10.

The carcasses have been cremated as per National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines, they added..