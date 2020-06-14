Chandigarh's COVID-19 count stands at 350

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh on Sunday reached 350-mark. "Number of COVID-19 cases reach 350 in Chandigarh which includes 50 active cases," said Chandigarh Health Department.

On Saturday, 11 new cases were reported in the Union Territory. Punjab and Haryana, the states adjacent to the UT have 3,140 and 6,749 cases respectively.

Meanwhile, India's count of COVID-19 cases has reached 3,20,922. So far, 9195 people have died due to illness in the country. (ANI)