Man killed in Mumbai, murder case filed

Man killed in Mumbai, murder case filedPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 23:20 IST
A 50-year-old man was killed byan unidentified person on Sunday in suburban Malad in Mumbai,police said
The victim, Sundar Nadar, was attacked with a sharpweapon on Malad link road when he was walking to his house, anofficial said
Police suspect a property dispute as the motive behindthe killing, he said, adding that a case of murder has beenregistered.
