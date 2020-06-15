Domestic operations register steady growth since resumption: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said that till day 21 of the resumption of domestic flights in the country, there were 714 departures and 714 arrivals, and the numbers continue to grow. "Our airports continue to function smoothly. On Day 21, 14 June 2020 till 2359 hours. Departures 714 and 72,583 passengers handled. Arrivals 714 and 72,439 passengers handled. Total movements 1,428 with 1,45,022 passenger footfalls at airports. The total number of flyers is 72,583," Puri tweeted.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the Central government imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25. (ANI)