West Bengal: ED seeks response from bureaucrats regarding Metro dairy share sale

In August 2017, the West Bengal cabinet had approved the stake sale of 47 per cent to Keventer group at a consideration of Rs 84.5 crore.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-06-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 16:06 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought response from four bureaucrats in West Bengal on the sale of shares of the state government in Metro Dairy. Sources in the ED said that the directorate has sought written replies from them. They may also visit the ED office if they wished to.

"It is a routine query. The ED wants to ascertain the process of the sale of shares of the state government to a private party," sources said. Asked whether the bureaucrats have been asked to depose before the ED, sources said, "It is not exactly that way. We want written replies. Deposing before the ED is an option".

The government had sold its entire stake in Metro Dairy to Keventer group. In August 2017, the West Bengal cabinet had approved the stake sale of 47 per cent to Keventer group at a consideration of Rs 84.5 crore.

