Jal Shakti Minister urges Karnataka CM to implement Jal Jeevan Mission

Union Minister of Jal Shakti has congratulated the Chief Minister of Karnataka for efficient handling of the CoVid-19 situation while writing in connection with the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the State. The Ministry of Jal Shakti has been working with the States in preparing a roadmap to implement Prime Minister's flagship programme, Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide 55 litres of potable water per person per day to every rural household of the country by 2024. JJM aims to improve the lives of rural people especially women and girls by reducing their drudgery.

Since Karnataka is planning 100% household coverage by 2022-23, Union Minister has complemented the CM and requested for expeditious implementation of JJM in the State to provide tap connection to each rural household. Out of 89.61 lakh rural households in the State, 24.41 Lakh have already been provided with tap connections (FHTCs). In 2019-20, only 22,133 tap connections were provided. In 2020-21, the State is planning to enable 23.57 lakh households with tap water connections. Union Minister has focussed on retrofitting and augmentation of 3,139 existing piped water supply systems during this year, which can provide 23.57 lakh tap connections and that's why requested the CM to commence the work in a 'campaign mode' so that the poor and marginalized people will get household tap connections.

Central Govt has approved fund of Rs 1,189.40 Crore for implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Karnataka in 2020-21, which is a considerable increase from Rs. 546.06 Crore in 2019-20. With an opening balance of Rs. 80.44 Crore available with the State and along with this year's allocation of Rs. 1,189.40 Crore, and considering the State matching share, a total of Rs. 2,734.03 Crore will be available for implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Karnataka. The state has been requested for speedy implementation of the programme in terms of physical outputs i.e. a number of tap connections provided and commensurate financial progress so that the State can avail additional funds based on the performance. It has been highlighted for the adoption of the Public Finance Management System (PFMS) mandatorily for transparency as well as for easy tracking of funds.

Mentioning the importance of providing piped water supply in quality affected areas, the Minister urged the CM to provide potable water to 3.60 lakh population of the State residing in 685 habitations affected by Arsenic and Fluoride. The focus should be on universal coverage of water-scarce areas, aspirational districts, SC/ ST dominated villages and villages under Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY).

Union Minister stressed on use of 15th Finance Commission Grants to PRIs very judiciously, 50% of which has been spent on water and sanitation. The State would receive Rs 3,217 Crore as Finance Commission Grants in 2020-21. Emphasizing on the need for convergence planning to be done by the State under various programmes like MGNREGS, SBM (G), 15th Finance Commission Grants to PRIs, District Mineral Development Fund, CAMPA, CSR Fund, Local Area Development Fund, etc. at the village level, the central Minister urged for preparation of Village Action Plan (VAP) of every village by dovetailing all such funds for carrying out water conservation activities leading to strengthening water source and ensuring drinking water security.

Further, the Union Minister stressed on involving the local village community/ Gram Panchayats or user groups in planning, implementation, management, operation and maintenance of water supply systems in villages to ensure long-term sustainability. It has been requested to undertake an IEC campaign along with community mobilization in all villages to make JJM truly a people's movement. Women self-help groups and voluntary organisations need to be engaged to mobilize the rural community for the creation of in-village water supply infrastructure as well as for their operation and maintenance.

In the prevailing CoVid-19 pandemic situation, the Central Minister requested the Chief Minister to start works related to water supply and water conservation immediately in villages so as to provide works to the skilled/ semi-skilled migrant workers as well as to ensure potable water in the households of rural people and boost the rural economy.

Assuring the CM of Karnataka of unconditional support for the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in the State to make Karnataka a '100% FHTC State', the Union Minister of Jal Shakti requested for faster implementation of the programme to realize the objectives of the Mission that every rural household gets potable water in adequate quantity and of prescribed quality on a regular and long-term basis.

(With Inputs from PIB)