Left Menu

V K Sasikala's Bold Comeback: A Pledge to Revive AIADMK

V K Sasikala, former aide of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, announces her return to politics and vows to revive AIADMK. She promises to win the 2026 Assembly polls and questions the current DMK government. Sasikala criticizes caste-based politics and aims to unify the party.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-06-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 21:28 IST
V K Sasikala's Bold Comeback: A Pledge to Revive AIADMK
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic political statement, V K Sasikala, confidante of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, declared on Sunday that the AIADMK cannot be considered decimated despite recent electoral setbacks. She asserted that her re-entry into politics has begun and vowed to restore 'Amma's rule' by securing victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Sasikala pledged to hold the government accountable, especially in light of opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami's perceived inaction. Addressing her supporters, she emphasized her commitment to regaining control of the AIADMK and debunked concerns about the party's future.

She criticized the introduction of caste-based politics within AIADMK and expressed her determination to abolish it. Sasikala reassured AIADMK cadres and the people of Tamil Nadu of her strength and resolve, stating that the party's decline is reversible with her leadership. She plans to embark on a state-wide tour to garner support and challenge the ruling DMK policies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024