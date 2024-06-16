V K Sasikala's Bold Comeback: A Pledge to Revive AIADMK

In a dramatic political statement, V K Sasikala, confidante of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, declared on Sunday that the AIADMK cannot be considered decimated despite recent electoral setbacks. She asserted that her re-entry into politics has begun and vowed to restore 'Amma's rule' by securing victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Sasikala pledged to hold the government accountable, especially in light of opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami's perceived inaction. Addressing her supporters, she emphasized her commitment to regaining control of the AIADMK and debunked concerns about the party's future.

She criticized the introduction of caste-based politics within AIADMK and expressed her determination to abolish it. Sasikala reassured AIADMK cadres and the people of Tamil Nadu of her strength and resolve, stating that the party's decline is reversible with her leadership. She plans to embark on a state-wide tour to garner support and challenge the ruling DMK policies.

