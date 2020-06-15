Dharavi's COVID-19 tally reaches 2,068 with 25 new cases

Dharavi, Asia's most populated slum area, on Monday, reported 25 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of people infected with the virus in the area to 2,068. "25 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area today. The total number of positive cases in the area rises to 2,068," said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Dharavi has recorded 77 deaths till date, it added. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has reported 1,07,958 COVID-19 positive cases, of which 53,030 cases are active. (ANI)