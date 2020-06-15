Congress seeks UP minister's dismissal

The Congress on Monday demanded the dismissal of UP Animal Husbandry Minister Jai Prakash Nishad in the wake of a fraud case involving his aide. "After the arrest of seven people, including the private secretary of state minister Jai Prakash Nishad by the special task force (STF) from Indore, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath needs to dismiss him on moral grounds," UP Congress media convener Lalan Kumar said. The involvement of Nishad's private secretary and others close to him have come to light in the scam, Lalan said, alleging that a ‘so-called journalist’ whose picture with the CM is being shared on social media is among the accused

On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh Police's special task force busted a tender racket and arrested four persons, including two senior government officials, for allegedly duping a man to the tune of Rs 9.72 crore. Those arrested were identified as Rajnish Dixit, chief personal secretary to the minister of state for animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development; Dheeraj Kumar, private secretary to the minister; AK Rajiv, alias Akhilesh Kumar, who claims to be a journalist; and Ashish Rai, the UP Police said in a statement. A complaint was lodged by Manjeet Singh Bhatia, a resident of Indore, that he was duped of Rs 9.72 crore in the name of filing a tender in the animal husbandry department.