Left Menu
Development News Edition

Authorities in Kashmir order partial opening of Mughal Road for transporting fruits

“It is hereby notified for information of general public/fruit growers that the Mughal road is hereby declared open for downward vehicular traffic exclusively for transportation of fresh fruits viz-a-viz Cherry, Peach, Plum, Apricot to outside State w.e.f. 16.06.2020,” an order issued by divisional commissioner Kashmir, K Pandurang Pole said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-06-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 21:01 IST
Authorities in Kashmir order partial opening of Mughal Road for transporting fruits

The authorities in Kashmir Monday ordered the partial opening of Mughal Road – the alternate road connecting the valley with the rest of the country – for transportation of fruit produce to markets outside the union territory. “It is hereby notified for information of general public/fruit growers that the Mughal road is hereby declared open for downward vehicular traffic exclusively for transportation of fresh fruits viz-a-viz Cherry, Peach, Plum, Apricot to outside State w.e.f. 16.06.2020,” an order issued by divisional commissioner Kashmir, K Pandurang Pole said. However, the order stated there would be no passenger vehicular movement on the road and the timing of the movement of trucks would be from 11 am to 4 pm only. “It shall be ensured that vehicles should be preferably 4x4 or mechanically sound and vehicles should not be overloaded and should carry load as per permissible tonnage. Drivers driving the vehicles shall be experienced and familiar with the said hilly road. Each vehicle shall have one driver and a conductor only,” the order said. The divisional commissioner Kashmir also ordered the district administration Shopian to establish a health checkup centre on the road. The order said the district authorities would also consider weather advisory on a daily-basis before allowing the traffic movement, while all advisories regarding mitigation of COVID-19 would also be adhered to in letter and spirit. The Mughal Road – the 84-km mountainous road, connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region with south Kashmir's Shopian -- remains closed for traffic for four-five months every year due to accumulation of snow. The work on the construction of the historic road, which was used by Mughal kings to reach Kashmir and is thus named after them, started in 2005 and was completed in December 2008.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

15 aftershocks in Gujarat's Kutch district after earthquake

As many as 15 aftershocks were experienced in Gujarats Kutch district, some of them of more than 4 magnitude, a day after an earthquake of 5.3 intensity hit the area, officials said on Monday. No casualty or damage to property was reported ...

Mumbai: Suburban train services resume for essential staff

Mumbais lifeline was back on track after nearly three months as the Railways on Monday resumed suburban train services for ferrying essential staff. The Central Railway and Western Railway decided to run selective suburban services over mai...

Mnuchin will discuss PPP oversight with Congress after criticism

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday he would talk to Congress about proper oversight of 660 billion in small business economic relief, after previously resisting calls to reveal who received the funds.Mnuchin tweeted he wo...

London Zoo reopens after lockdown, but with limits in place

London Zoo reopened to only a fraction of the normal number of visitors on Monday as the worlds oldest scientific zoo welcomed guests for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close nearly three months ago. The zoo, whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020