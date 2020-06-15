Farmer killed by history-sheeter in Nagpur

A farmer was killed allegedly bya history-sheeter over a monetary dispute in Bhivapur tehsilof Nagpur, police said on Monday

Rajesh Kamble was killed by Laxman Puram who earlierworked in the former's farm in Jawrabodi village, a Bhivapurpolice station official said

"Puram sold produce from the farm on the sly due towhich Kamble withheld his salary. This created a dispute andon Sunday, Puram killed Kamble. He has been arrested," headded.