Farmer killed by history-sheeter in Nagpur

Farmer killed by history-sheeter in NagpurPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-06-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 21:24 IST
A farmer was killed allegedly bya history-sheeter over a monetary dispute in Bhivapur tehsilof Nagpur, police said on Monday
Rajesh Kamble was killed by Laxman Puram who earlierworked in the former's farm in Jawrabodi village, a Bhivapurpolice station official said
"Puram sold produce from the farm on the sly due towhich Kamble withheld his salary. This created a dispute andon Sunday, Puram killed Kamble. He has been arrested," headded.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jawrabodi