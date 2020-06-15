Monsoon advances further in Guj; 3 killed in lightning strike

Left Menu
The monsoon has covered all districts of south Gujarat, Saurashtra region, Diu and some districts of north Gujarat including Ahmedabad, Kheda, Anand, Panchamahal, Dahod and part of Kutch district till Kandla, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in a release. The advancing monsoon brought considerable rainfall in Saurashtra region since Monday morning.

15-06-2020
The southwest monsoon further advanced to parts of Gujarat and adjoining Union Territory of Diu, bringing moderate to heavy rains in several areas during Monday. The monsoon has covered all districts of south Gujarat, Saurashtra region, Diu and some districts of north Gujarat including Ahmedabad, Kheda, Anand, Panchamahal, Dahod and part of Kutch district till Kandla, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in a release.

The advancing monsoon brought considerable rainfall in Saurashtra region since Monday morning. Meanwhile, three persons, including two fishermen, were killed in the day, after they were hit by lightning in Gir Somnath district.

As per the IMD, light to moderate rainfall would occur at several places across the state, mainly in Saurashtra and south Gujarat region, during the next two days. The Met department has also predicted "heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in Saurashtra and south Gujarat region on June 18 and 19".

On Monday, between 6 am till 6 pm, several parts of Saurashtra and some parts of south Gujarat region received moderate to heavy rains. Lilia taluka of Amreli recorded 74 mm of rains, followed by Dharampur in Valsad (62 mm), Amreli in Amreli district (50 mm), Kodinar in Gir Somnath (48 mm), Bhesan in Junagadh (36 mm), Khambha in Amreli (34 mm) and Mahuva in Surat district (31 mm).

Officials said lightning hit two fishermen when they were catching fish in a pond in Senjalia village in Una taluka of Gir Somnath district. Another deceased was a woman working in a field in Itavaya village of Gir-Gadhda taluka. Two others were injured in the incident, they said.

