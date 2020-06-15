Heavy rain in Nashik district

Heavy rains lashed Nashik district in Maharashtra on the fourth consecutive day on Monday, leaving many areas in the city water-logged. A heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted at isolated places in the district on June 16 as well, as per Met department.

Almost the entire district including the Gangapur dam has received the rain. Apart from some low-lying areas in Old Nashik, parts of Nashik Road, Satpur, Cidco also inundated.

Many vehicles got trapped as heavy downpour flooded streets in the city. The water level of the Godavari river increased as water from swollen nullahs, streams and drainages flowed into the river.

Nashik received 36.2 mm rain from 0830 to 1730 hrs, an official release said. As a result, discharge of water has begun from Nandur-Madhyameshwar dam in the district in a phased manner.

