U'khand: Two workers die after being run over by truck

Two workers died after a truck ran over them while they were sleeping in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district on Monday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Vimlesh (25) and Rambhu (24), the station house officer said. He said both the workers were from from Sitamarhi district in Bihar.

PTI | Kotdwar | Updated: 15-06-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 22:46 IST
Two workers died after a truck ran over them while they were sleeping in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district on Monday, police said. The workers were sleeping on the roadside in SIDCUL area at Jashodharpur at around 4 am when they were crushed by the loaded truck coming out of a factory, Kotwali SHO Manoj Raturi said.

The truck driver fled immediately after the incident, he said. The deceased have been identified as Vimlesh (25) and Rambhu (24), the station house officer said.

He said both the workers were from from Sitamarhi district in Bihar. The factory, PL Steel Pvt Ltd, has been sealed after the incident, Raturi said.

