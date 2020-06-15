287 new coronavirus cases in Rajasthan
ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan)
According to the state Health Department, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state is 12,981 and death toll is 301. A total of 6,09,296 samples have been tested so far.
With an increase of 11,502 cases in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India reached 3,32,424 on Monday. (ANI)