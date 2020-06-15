Left Menu
Manipur reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

Manipur on Monday saw 32 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases reported in the state to 490.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The number of active cases stands at 339.

With an increase of 11,502 cases in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India reached 3,32,424 on Monday. (ANI)

