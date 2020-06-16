COVID-19: Rajasthan reports 115 fresh cases

Rajasthan reported 115 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the tally to 13,096, while the death toll climbed to 302 with one new fatality, officials said

One death was reported from Jodhpur, they said

Among the fresh cases, 68 were reported from Bharatpur, 21 from Jaipur, eight from Jhunjhunu, six from Tonk, four each from Dausa and Sirohi, three from Jhalawar and one from Bhilwara, health department officials said. Jaipur has recorded maximum 137 deaths and 2594 cases followed by Jodhpur where 2201 cases and 28 deaths have been reported. The number of active cases in the state stood at 3,000 and 9,567 patients have been discharged from hospitals till date, they said.