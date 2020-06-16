Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assistance for foreign nationals impacted by COVID-19 programme announced

“Due to the exceptional circumstances that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused, this Programme will continue the assistance provided by the Civil Defence and Emergency Management Groups,” said Ms Williams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 16-06-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 13:52 IST
Assistance for foreign nationals impacted by COVID-19 programme announced
“There are a number of foreign nationals in New Zealand on temporary visas who, due to COVID19, have found themselves in a tight spot,” said Mr Peters. Image Credit: Stuff

A programme to assist foreign nationals in serious hardship has been announced today by Foreign Minister Winston Peters, and Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector, Poto Williams.

The Assistance for Foreign Nationals impacted by COVID-19 Programme will provide temporary, in-kind assistance to eligible people to help meet basic needs such as food and accommodation.

"There are a number of foreign nationals in New Zealand on temporary visas who, due to COVID19, have found themselves in a tight spot," said Mr Peters.

"Nearly 60,000 foreign nationals have departed New Zealand since March. We have been working with foreign missions since April asking them to assist their citizens, including with repatriation efforts, and the New Zealand Government has an expectation that they provide ongoing support for their citizens," says Mr Peters.

"Due to the exceptional circumstances that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused, this Programme will continue the assistance provided by the Civil Defence and Emergency Management Groups," said Ms Williams.

"This programme is will provide short-term assistance until they find means of supporting themselves in New Zealand or are able to return home," said Ms Williams.

The Programme is worth $37.6 million and will be administered by the Department of Internal Affairs and delivered by a community-based NGO.

"The community and voluntary sector has played a key role in the COVID-19 emergency response and involving an NGO to deliver the Programme leverage the capability and networks of the sector," says Ms Williams.

Mr Peters said that foreign nationals should be seeking to depart New Zealand as soon as possible if they cannot support themselves here, and should contact their embassy, high commission or consulate for assistance in the first instance.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade will continue to work closely with foreign missions to help them provide consular support for their citizens who remain in New Zealand."

Where returning home isn't immediately possible, assistance will be provided under the Programme to temporary visa holders where it has been established that:

the person is experiencing serious hardship, and

all other avenues of potential support have been exhausted, such as access to savings or other assets, insurance cover, consular assistance from their own foreign missions, or help from family and friends. This assistance mirrors support a number of countries have given to New Zealand citizens.

The Department of Internal Affairs is currently identifying a suitable provider and an announcement on who that is will be made soon.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus a recipe for disaster for German potatoes

German demand for potatoes and potato products has collapsed during the coronavirus crisis, meaning the vegetable is being used as animal feed or for making biogas instead, an industry body said on Tuesday. There had been a catastrophic red...

Spain may quarantine UK visitors, minister tells BBC

Spain is considering imposing a quarantine on British travelers when it reopens its borders next week, the foreign minister said, in response to a similar policy at Londons end. Arancha Gonzalez Laya told the BBC she hoped Britain would lif...

Europeans push for Iran rebuke at nuclear watchdog over inspections

Major European powers want to admonish Iran at the U.N. nuclear watchdog over its ongoing refusal to give access to inspectors at sites suspected of activities that may have been part of a nuclear weapons program, a draft resolution showed....

Iberia's fleet will be smaller in coming 5 years, change is structural-CEO

The fleet of Iberia airline, a Spanish unit of International Consolidated Airlines, will be smaller in the coming five years, its chief executive Luis Gallego said. The Iberian fleet is going to be smaller over the next five years. It is no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020