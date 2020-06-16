MP: Tiger kills two cubs in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

Two tiger cubs were killed by an adult male feline in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday.

"After investigation and autopsy report, it has been confirmed that a male tiger has killed the cubs," said Anil Shukla, Assistant Director, Badhavgarh Tiger Reserve while speaking to ANI.

The carcasses were disposed of as per the directives of the National Tiger Conservation Authority. (ANI)