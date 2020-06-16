Left Menu
PM discusses coronavirus situation with CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding discussions with chief ministers and Lt governors of 21 states and union territories on Tuesday on ways to check the spread of novel coronavirus as thousands of fresh cases are being reported daily.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 15:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding discussions with chief ministers and Lt governors of 21 states and union territories on Tuesday on ways to check the spread of novel coronavirus as thousands of fresh cases are being reported daily. This is Modi's sixth interaction with the chief ministers since the outbreak of the deadly virus.

The two-day virtual meet comes as the country witnesses an unabated spike in coronavirus cases. India registered over 10,000 COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row pushing the tally to 3,43,091 on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 9,900 with 380 new fatalities.

Chief ministers of Punjab, Kerala, Goa, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and those of the northeastern states among others are talking part in the meet. LGs and administrators of some union territories are also attending Tuesday's brainstorming session. On Wednesday, Modi will interact with chief ministers of 15 states and the LG of Jammu and Kashmir.

These are the states where coronavirus cases are on a much higher side and include Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Based on suggestions made by the states, under "Unlock 1" several relaxations were made for public and businesses to ensure that economic activities hit by the lockdown gather momentum.

But this has given rise to fear that it may trigger an increase in new cases. Modi had on Saturday reviewed the steps being taken to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in areas with high case load and the road map for effective management of the situation.

