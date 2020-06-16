Left Menu
Cong terms death of 3 Indian army men 'shocking', asks govt to brief political parties

While asking Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to confirm the incident, the party also demanded that the government take the nation into confidence and convene a meeting to brief the leadership of political parties about the ground situation. "It is a matter of serious national concern as it has grave implications for national security," Congress senior spokesperson and party's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 15:53 IST
The Congress on Tuesday termed as shocking and unacceptable the death of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers in a violent face-off with Chinese troops and said the development is a matter of serious national concern. While asking Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to confirm the incident, the party also demanded that the government take the nation into confidence and convene a meeting to brief the leadership of political parties about the ground situation.

"It is a matter of serious national concern as it has grave implications for national security," Congress senior spokesperson and party's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma said. "As we have been requesting, the government should urgently take the nation into confidence. We demand that the government immediately convene a meeting and brief the leadership of political parties about the ground situation," he said. "Shocking, Unbelievable and Unacceptable! Will the Raksha Mantri confirm," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter. Sharma, a former union minister, alleged that there has been no transparency on the part of the government on the stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops.

He said the inviolability of the LAC and India's territorial integrity is non-negotiable. The Army said India lost an officer and two soldiers during the violent face-off in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, while there were casualties on the Chinese side as well.

The extent of casualties on the Chinese side was, however, not immediately clear. A large number of Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in Galwan Valley for the last five weeks.

