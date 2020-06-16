79 more test positive for COVID-19 in Kerala, active cases reach 1366

At least 79 new coronavirus cases were reported in Kerala on Tuesday taking the total number of active cases in the state to 1,366, the state health department said. According to the health department, as many as 1,234 people have recovered from the virus after treatment in the state. There are currently at least 125 hotspots in Kerala.

Kerala government has recently eased travel and quarantine restrictions for those visiting the state for a period up to seven days, after obtaining entry passes for the same. Meanwhile, with an increase of 10,667 cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India has reached 3,43,091 on Tuesday. (ANI)