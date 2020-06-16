Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ramaphosa reaffirms govt’s support to youth in every stage of lives

President Ramaphosa’s remarks come as South Africa commemorates Youth Day – a day that pays tribute to the school pupils who lost their lives during the 16 June 1976 uprising in Soweto.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 16-06-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 19:53 IST
Ramaphosa reaffirms govt’s support to youth in every stage of lives
The President said the government is providing education and training opportunities to ensure that youth get the skills needed by the economy. Image Credit: Twitter(@PresidencyZA)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed the government's commitment to developing young people who will contribute to creating a prosperous country for all.

"I once again affirm our support as a government to supporting young people in every stage of their lives. Through our social partnerships and youth-focused programmes we are committed to unlocking the full potential of the young people of our country," the President said.

President Ramaphosa's remarks come as South Africa commemorates Youth Day – a day that pays tribute to the school pupils who lost their lives during the 16 June 1976 uprising in Soweto.

This year's Youth Month coincides with the 30th anniversary of the release of Nelson Mandela and takes place under the theme: "Youth Power; Growing South Africa Together in the Period of COVID-19".

The President said the government is providing education and training opportunities to ensure that youth get the skills needed by the economy.

"Through [the] National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) we are working to ensure that poverty is no longer a barrier to accessing education, your social status should no longer be a barrier from being educated and becoming skilled because we recognise that a country that invests in its youth is clearly on a road to prosperity.

"Through the Youth Employment Service (YES) initiative we have to create new pathways into employment for our youth and ensure that they get the right skills and are able to start their own businesses, get into good jobs as well," he said.

The President said the National Youth Service has enabled young people to contribute to their communities and this builds an ethos of positive and engaged citizenship where young people become activists for good, activists for changing the lives of people whether it is through the work of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) and Expanded Public Works Programmes or through Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda).

He was on Tuesday addressing the virtual Youth Day commemorations as the country remains on Level 3 lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Earlier, the President had participated in an interactive panel session with young people.

Youth encouraged to seize opportunities

The President said the government is broadening the frontiers of opportunities for the youth.

"I call on the young people of South Africa to join us in the immense task of rebuilding South Africa and to make this country a place of peace, equality and prosperity for all.

"A country that you, as the young people, will engage in building, as young people you are the change agents, you must be the change that you want to be, you must become the vehicles of transformation and innovation, the vehicle of creating a great country," President Ramaphosa said.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic provides the country with an opportunity to inject new perspectives into how South Africans can turn the economy around.

"Young people must rise to the challenge of leading our recovery after the Coronavirus. We have young entrepreneurs and business owners who through their innovative ideas have been able to change their communities for the better and create new employment opportunities.

"We have outstanding young people in the sciences, research, in sports, entertainment and other fields who have represented our country on global platforms and stages," President Ramaphosa said.

The President noted the voices of young people in movements such as the fees must fall protests and protests against gender-based-violence (GBV).

He said these movements have been catalysts for change, showing the remarkable potential in young people across all sectors and spaces.

"… Young people from time immemorial have always been driven by changing the world, changing the way things are done, by changing the way we live, by changing unjust systems, by bringing about justice and a new world

"The moment that we now confront post COVID-19 calls young people, across the length and the breadth of our country to be part of that change and be change agents," the President said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

HDFC plans to raise funds; board meet on Jun 19

HDFC, the countrys largest mortgage lender, plans to raise funds and the proposal regarding this will be discussed by its board on June 19. In a regulator filing on Tuesday, the company said a meeting of its committee of directors, duly con...

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally at 11,909 with 415 fresh cases; 10 more deaths push toll to 495: State health department.

West Bengals COVID-19 tally at 11,909 with 415 fresh cases 10 more deaths push toll to 495 State health department....

South Africa marks Youth Day with masks, social distancing

With calls to protect each other against COVID-19, nearly 200 young South Africans, wearing face masks and keeping a distance, marked the countrys Youth Day holiday, the 44th anniversary of the 1976 Soweto students uprising which helped to ...

Mexico halts migrant farm worker program in Canada

Mexico has put a temporary pause on its migrant farm worker program in Canada, Mexico foreign ministry spokesman Daniel Millan said on Tuesday, after a coronavirus outbreak in Ontario killed two young workers from Mexico.CNN reported httpse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020