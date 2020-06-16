Left Menu
Manipur reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 500

Ten new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the state to 500.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 16-06-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 20:33 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Ten new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the state to 500. "The cases include 341 active cases and 159 recoveries," read a release by the State Government.

With an increase of 10,667 cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India has reached 3,43,091 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. The death toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 9,900. The COVID-19 count includes 1,53,178 active cases, while 1,80,013 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far. (ANI)

