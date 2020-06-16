Heat wave continues in Rajasthan

Rajasthan continued to reel under heat wave conditions on Tuesday, with mercury soaring over 47 degrees Celsius in Bikaner and Jaisalmer, the MeT department said. Ganganagar, Churu and Barmer recorded their respective highs at 46.5, 45.9 and 45.5 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

The day temperature in Jodhpur, Kota and Jaipur was 44.7, 44.3, 44.1 degrees Celsius respectively, it said. In Ajmer and Dabok (Udaipur), the maximum temperature was 42 and 39 degrees Celsius respectively, the MeT department said.

Barring light rainfall at isolated areas in eastern parts, the weather in the state remained dry, it said. The MeT department said a respite from prevailing heat wave conditions in the state during the next 24 hours is unlikely.

However, light rains may occur at isolated places in Bhartapur, Kota, Ajmer, Jaipur and Udaipur divisions, it said..