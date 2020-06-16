Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi minority commission chairman questioned in sedition case over social media post

This comes a day after the special cell of the Delhi Police sent Khan a notice, asking him to join the probe within two days over his "controversial" social media post related to the violence in northeast Delhi earlier this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 22:26 IST
Delhi minority commission chairman questioned in sedition case over social media post

The Delhi Police on Tuesday questioned Delhi Minority Commission Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan in a sedition case registered against him for his social media post in April, officials said. This comes a day after the special cell of the Delhi Police sent Khan a notice, asking him to join the probe within two days over his "controversial" social media post related to the violence in northeast Delhi earlier this year. "I joined the probe today. I was questioned by the police for nearly 2.15 hours. They sought details regarding my social media post. I gave all the required details to them in written format," Khan told PTI over phone. The questioning took place at the Janakpuri office of the special cell, the police officials said. An FIR was registered against Khan on April 30 under sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth) of the Indian Penal Code after police received a complaint from a resident of Vasant Kunj. This is the second notice sent to Khan. Earlier in May, a notice under section 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was sent to him by the special cell asking him to hand over the device used for making the "controversial" social media post.

Khan had accordingly submitted his device. In the FIR, the complainant had alleged that Khan's post was provocative and seditious and intended to cause disharmony and create a rift in society, the police said, adding the case was being investigated by the cyber cell. However, later, Khan had also sought an apology, while the BJP demanded his removal from the commission.

He had said that his tweet on April 28 thanking Kuwait for taking note of the "persecution" of Indian Muslims in the context of the northeast Delhi violence has "pained" some people which was never his intention..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Away till now, Rajasthan minister turns up at Jaipur hotel to discuss 'people's issues'

Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramesh Meena who had till now stayed away from the hotel where Congress MLAs are kept to thwart an alleged poaching bid by the BJP appeared there on Tuesday, saying he wanted to discuss peoples iss...

Noida: Man, 29, youngest to succumb to COVID-19, total cases 1,038

The COVID-19 test report of a 29-year-old man, who passed away on Monday, came out positive on Tuesday, taking the death toll due to coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar to 13, officials said. The district, adjoining Delhi, recorded 27 new c...

Actress Emma Watson joins board of French Gucci owner Kering

British actress Emma Watson, famed for playing Hermione in the Harry Potter film series, and former Credit Suisse boss Tidjane Thiam are set to join the board of French luxury group Kering as it pushes to raise its profile in areas such as ...

Improved, user-friendly version of GeM to launch in July: Official

Government e-Marketplace GeM is planning to introduce an upgraded and more user-friendly version in July, which will among other things improve the payments system, a senior official said on Tuesday. Over three lakh sellers and service prov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020