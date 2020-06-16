Navy chopper makes precautionary landing after it develops technical problem

A Navy helicopter made a "precautionary landing" at school premises in a coastal village near here on Tuesday afternoon after it developed a technical problem, a defense spokesman said. The crew consisting of two pilots is safe, he said.

The Chetak helicopter, airborne from the Naval Air Station Garuda, developed a technical problem and carried out a precautionary safe landing at St Mary's School premises, Chellanam, here at 12:04 pm, the spokesman said. The aircraft was on a routine sortie, he said.

A team of Navy officials have been dispatched to the location to render assistance, the official said. The aircraft will be brought back to the naval base by road, he added.