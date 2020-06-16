Left Menu
'Words cannot describe my pain': Rahul Gandhi condoles death of Army personnel

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed condolences over the death of Indian Army personnel who were killed in a face-off with the Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 23:40 IST
'Words cannot describe my pain': Rahul Gandhi condoles death of Army personnel
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed condolences over the death of Indian Army personnel who were killed in a face-off with the Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. "Words cannot describe the pain I feel for the officers and men who sacrificed their lives for our country. My condolences to all their loved ones. We stand with you in this difficult time," Gandhi tweeted.

The violent face-off happened on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on Tuesday. The Army confirmed that 20 soldiers were killed in the face-off including 17 who were critically injured at the stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain.

Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area in Ladakh where they had earlier clashed on the night of June 15 and 16, Indian Army said. (ANI)

