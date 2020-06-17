Left Menu
Man abducted, beaten up and forced to drink urine in Rajasthan

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC, the police said. Five persons -- identified as Lakshman, Jawanaram, Bheemaram, Navram alias Naveen, and Dargaram -- have been arrested based on the complaint, Sumerpur police station SHO Ravindra Singh said, adding that a minor has also been detained.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-06-2020 01:19 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 01:19 IST
A young man was allegedly abducted, beaten up and forced to drink urine by a group of people in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, police said on Tuesday, adding that five persons have been arrested and a minor has been detained in connection with the incident. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Kaluram Dewasi, in his 20s, lodged a complaint with the police that six people abducted him, thrashed and forced to drink urine on Monday. A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC, the police said.

Five persons -- identified as Lakshman, Jawanaram, Bheemaram, Navram alias Naveen, and Dargaram -- have been arrested based on the complaint, Sumerpur police station SHO Ravindra Singh said, adding that a minor has also been detained. It was being claimed on the social media that Dewasi's love affair led to the assault, but there was no immediate confirmation from any authority.

