Last rites of COVID-19 victims conducted by Delhi Hospitals after Home Minister's directive
Following a directive from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the last rites of some of the coronavirus infected patients in Delhi were conducted by hospitals with the consent of their families, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Tuesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 05:08 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 05:08 IST
Following a directive from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the last rites of some of the coronavirus infected patients in Delhi were conducted by hospitals with the consent of their families, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Tuesday. The last rites of remaining 36 deceased will be conducted by today as the next of kin were not present in Delhi, the statement said. "There will be no delays going forward," the ministry said.
Following the directions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, all hospitals in Delhi--Central and State Government and private, on Tuesday complied with the decision taken at a meeting chaired by the Union Home Minister on June 14, by speeding up cremation/last rites of bodies of COVID-19 patients. The hospital staff performed the last rites of most COVID-19 deceased with consent/ presence of their families and relatives.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has given strict directions to hospitals that going forward there should be no delays in performing the last rites. (ANI)
