Left Menu
Development News Edition

44 more cases of COVID-19 reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

Indore has reported 44 more COVID-19 positive cases taking the total number of novel coronavirus cases to 4134 in the district.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 17-06-2020 07:20 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 07:20 IST
44 more cases of COVID-19 reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Indore has reported 44 more COVID-19 positive cases taking the total number of novel coronavirus cases to 4134 in the district. According to a bulletin by Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), 44 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Indore, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 4134. The death toll in the district stands at 182

"People of Indore have followed guidelines of COVID19 lockdown so chain of transmission has broken. It's a good thing and people should continue to practice social distancing and also take other precautionary measures," Mahendra Sharma, CMHO said on Tuesday. On Sunday Indore reported only 6 patients as COVID-19 positive on Sunday but on Monday the district reported 21 patients as positive. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

NZ military to oversee quarantine facilities after new COVID-19 case

New Zealand on Wednesday said the defence force will now oversee the countrys quarantine facilities and strengthen border requirements, after a slip up allowed two people with coronavirus to move around the country. New Zealand on Tuesday l...

Man beaten up, forced to drink urine in Rajasthan's Sirohi

In a shocking incident, a man from Rajasthans Sirohi was allegedly abducted, beaten and forced to drink urine, police said on Tuesday adding that six people have been detained in this connection. A video of the incident has been posted on s...

Mutineers brimming with confidence after weekend win

With opportunities dwindling to climb in the Call of Duty League regular-season standings while at the same time sending a message to the rest of field, its hard to envision a better weekend than the one the Florida Mutineers just experienc...

UK eyes billion pound boost from Australia, New Zealand trade deals

Britain said its exports could increase by a billion pounds as a result of the trade deals it is seeking from Australia and New Zealand, setting out its negotiating objectives on Wednesday ahead of the start of formal talks. Australia and N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020