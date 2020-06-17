44 more cases of COVID-19 reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

Indore has reported 44 more COVID-19 positive cases taking the total number of novel coronavirus cases to 4134 in the district. According to a bulletin by Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), 44 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Indore, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 4134. The death toll in the district stands at 182

"People of Indore have followed guidelines of COVID19 lockdown so chain of transmission has broken. It's a good thing and people should continue to practice social distancing and also take other precautionary measures," Mahendra Sharma, CMHO said on Tuesday. On Sunday Indore reported only 6 patients as COVID-19 positive on Sunday but on Monday the district reported 21 patients as positive. (ANI)